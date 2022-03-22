Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $11.03

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $11.55. Guild shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 203 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $671.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Guild by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Guild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Guild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Guild by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

