H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2044 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLUYY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H. Lundbeck A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.