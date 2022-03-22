Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of HLG stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hailiang Education Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $58.35.
About Hailiang Education Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hailiang Education Group (HLG)
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.