Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%.

HALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 990,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,691. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

