Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMSNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of HMSNF stock remained flat at $$0.42 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

