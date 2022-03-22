Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.45

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.45 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 15412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRMY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 84.95 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,722,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $295,094.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,067 shares of company stock worth $21,407,156 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,593 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after buying an additional 378,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.