Harvest Finance Trading 17.6% Higher This Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $71.19 million and approximately $25.20 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for about $105.79 or 0.00250761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011814 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 690,075 coins and its circulating supply is 672,881 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.