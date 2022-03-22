Head to Head Contrast: Kinetik (KNTK) vs. Its Competitors

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) is one of 39 public companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kinetik to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kinetik and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kinetik Competitors 469 2349 2924 133 2.46

Kinetik currently has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.89%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 11.17%. Given Kinetik’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kinetik has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94% Kinetik Competitors 12.84% 8.57% 3.98%

Volatility and Risk

Kinetik has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik’s rivals have a beta of 2.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinetik and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million $99.22 million 12.89 Kinetik Competitors $7.25 billion $612.05 million 9.13

Kinetik’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik. Kinetik is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.2% and pay out 128.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinetik is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Kinetik rivals beat Kinetik on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

