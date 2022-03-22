Head-To-Head Review: Stem (STEM) & Its Competitors

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Stem to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Stem has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem’s competitors have a beta of -0.08, suggesting that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stem and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02% Stem Competitors -123.31% -1.28% -2.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Stem and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 5 0 3.00 Stem Competitors 103 604 960 22 2.53

Stem currently has a consensus target price of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 211.28%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 58.03%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stem and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million -$101.21 million -1.32 Stem Competitors $705.31 million $24.01 million -6.77

Stem’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stem. Stem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stem beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

