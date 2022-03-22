Head to Head Review: Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) vs. SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -100.14% -36.75% SANUWAVE Health -262.90% N/A -143.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Titan Medical and SANUWAVE Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Titan Medical presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 582.59%. Given Titan Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Titan Medical and SANUWAVE Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.00 million 3.26 -$24.18 million ($0.49) -1.20 SANUWAVE Health $4.06 million 20.38 -$30.94 million N/A N/A

Titan Medical has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health.

Summary

Titan Medical beats SANUWAVE Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical (Get Rating)

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About SANUWAVE Health (Get Rating)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company was founded on May 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

