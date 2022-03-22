Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Healius’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.03.
Healius Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Healius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.