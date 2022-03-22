Health Catalyst, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Health Catalyst in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo expects that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $24.39 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $395,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,719. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,808,000 after buying an additional 936,784 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 648.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after buying an additional 549,923 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,054,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,898,000 after purchasing an additional 340,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daventry Group LP acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $12,298,000.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

