HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $153.41

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $153.41 and last traded at $152.93, with a volume of 1076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Get HEICO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.59.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.