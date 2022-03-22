Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 168.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.29 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

