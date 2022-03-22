Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Helios Technologies stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.34. The stock had a trading volume of 99,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.29 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth about $253,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 435.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

