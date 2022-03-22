Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.53

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HHI opened at GBX 174.68 ($2.30) on Tuesday. Henderson High Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 149.50 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The firm has a market cap of £225.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.42.

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

