Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $329.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 329 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 329 ($4.33), with a volume of 83803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318 ($4.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 297.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 284.86. The firm has a market cap of £438.73 million and a PE ratio of 17.01.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

About Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.