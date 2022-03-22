Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $329.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 329 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 329 ($4.33), with a volume of 83803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318 ($4.19).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 297.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 284.86. The firm has a market cap of £438.73 million and a PE ratio of 17.01.
About Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)
