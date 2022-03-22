Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,866,156 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 616,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,522,965. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

