Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.93.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,866,156 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 616,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,522,965. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
