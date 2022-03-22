HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Lowered to C$0.70 at CIBC

HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. lowered their price target on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO to a buy rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$1.35 to C$0.67 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO to C$1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HEXO presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.25.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at C$0.72 on Monday. HEXO has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$9.25. The company has a market cap of C$291.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.48.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

