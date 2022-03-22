HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HireRight updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.320-$1.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.32-1.45 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.73.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $542,000.
