HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HireRight updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.320-$1.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.32-1.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.73.

Get HireRight alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $542,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.