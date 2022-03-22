Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of HOLI opened at $17.27 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 8.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,901,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 575,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 354,992 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

