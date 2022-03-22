Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
Shares of HOLI opened at $17.27 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,901,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 575,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 354,992 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
