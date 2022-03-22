Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $203.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Honeywell is expected to benefit from strength in the warehouse and workflow solutions, UOP and advanced materials businesses. For 2022, the company expects its organic revenues to increase 4-7% on a year-over-year basis. It is likely to gain from acquisitions made over time. Also, its ability to generate strong cash flows add to its strength. The company’s commercial and operational excellence initiatives are likely to be favorable. In the past year, the company's shares have underperformed the industry. Weakness across the personal protective equipment business will adversely impact its near-term results. Honeywell has been dealing with high costs and expenses and supply-chain challenges, which might affect its margins and profitability. Also, high debt levels might raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability.”

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.43.

Honeywell International stock opened at $193.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.75.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.