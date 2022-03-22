Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.21

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 959636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,996,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472,654 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

