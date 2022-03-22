Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

HHC stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.24. 153,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,322. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $113.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

