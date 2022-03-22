HSBC Upgrades Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fraport from €76.00 ($83.52) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fraport from €65.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($62.64) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fraport from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fraport from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of Fraport stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. Fraport has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $39.58.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

