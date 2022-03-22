Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,783,000 after purchasing an additional 392,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,751,000 after buying an additional 209,476 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $147.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.08.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

