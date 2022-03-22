Huntington National Bank Buys 87 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $138.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.54 and its 200 day moving average is $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on A. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

