Huntington National Bank Has $1.47 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

