Huntington National Bank Has $1.94 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,095 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 67,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of IP stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 41.57%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

