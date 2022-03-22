Huntington National Bank Purchases 4,174 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Aflac by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,277. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.27. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

