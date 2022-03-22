Huntington National Bank Sells 219 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.92.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $136.74 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.80 and its 200 day moving average is $121.46.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

