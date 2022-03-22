Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $5.69

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $6.00. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 161,019 shares trading hands.

HUT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter valued at $23,557,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,090,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 615,426 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 1.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,771,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 426,880 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 256,065 shares during the period. 15.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

