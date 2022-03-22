Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $5.69

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $6.00. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 161,019 shares trading hands.
HUT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02.
About Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
