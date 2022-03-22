Hyve (HYVE) Achieves Market Cap of $2.94 Million

Hyve (HYVE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Hyve has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $98,796.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.14 or 0.07025715 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,662.23 or 0.99873094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00042937 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

