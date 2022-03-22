Hyzon Motors (HYZN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Hyzon Motors to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HYZN opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Hyzon Motors has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HYZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 743,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 122,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 411,569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

