Hyzon Motors (HYZN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Hyzon Motors to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of HYZN opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Hyzon Motors has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HYZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.
Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc
