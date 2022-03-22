Ï„Bitcoin Price Reaches $4,704.32 on Exchanges (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4,704.32 or 0.10989075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $94.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00046651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.20 or 0.06998975 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,819.50 or 1.00024348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

