Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Identiv alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of INVE stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. 238,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,009. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.82. Identiv has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $359.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,610.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Identiv will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Justin Scarpulla acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 24,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $368,597.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 116,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Identiv by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 170,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $887,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Identiv (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.