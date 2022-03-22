IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

IF Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 13.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IROQ opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.74. IF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IF Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

About IF Bancorp (Get Rating)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.