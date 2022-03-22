IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,667.22 ($21.95).

IMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.25) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.30) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, insider Caroline Dowling bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,433 ($18.87) per share, with a total value of £18,629 ($24,524.75). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,327 shares of company stock worth $1,904,651.

Shares of LON IMI traded down GBX 23 ($0.30) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,472 ($19.38). 128,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,943. The firm has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,878 ($24.72). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,544.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,672.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

