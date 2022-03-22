Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.52

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.52 and traded as high as $8.59. Infinera shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 1,229,534 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 801,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 182,566 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

