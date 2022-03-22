Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) PT Raised to GBX 680 at Morgan Stanley

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 600 ($7.90) to GBX 680 ($8.95) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IFJPY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 673 ($8.86) to GBX 730 ($9.61) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.00.

Get Informa alerts:

OTCMKTS IFJPY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.59. 12,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,279. Informa has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.