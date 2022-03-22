Insider Selling: 8VI Holdings Limited (ASX:8VI) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

8VI Holdings Limited (ASX:8VI – Get Rating) insider Pauline (Puay Lin) Teo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.50 ($1.85), for a total value of A$500,000.00 ($370,370.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

8VI Company Profile

8VI Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a financial education technology company under the VI brand name in Singapore and internationally. The company's VI App is a proprietary stock analysis tool that crunches traditional financial data, simplifies the stock analysis, and provides decision-making process for equity investors into visuals under a framework.

