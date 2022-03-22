Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Sells 10,042 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $187,785.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AGTI traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. Agiliti, Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%. Research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

