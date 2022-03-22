Insider Selling: BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) CEO Sells 1,085 Shares of Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $16,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffery Crivello also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BBQ alerts:

On Friday, March 18th, Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $59,914.15.

Shares of BBQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. 1,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $160.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86.

BBQ ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 21.56%. On average, analysts forecast that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BBQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BBQ by 15.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BBQ in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BBQ by 26.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BBQ in the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

BBQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.