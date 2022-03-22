Insider Selling: BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) CEO Sells 1,085 Shares of Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $16,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jeffery Crivello also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 18th, Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $59,914.15.
Shares of BBQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. 1,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $160.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BBQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BBQ by 15.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BBQ in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BBQ by 26.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BBQ in the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.
BBQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BBQ (BBQ)
