Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Sells 41,096 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) CAO Brett Just sold 41,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $79,315.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brett Just also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Thursday, February 17th, Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $62,899.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Brett Just sold 1,485 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $3,638.25.

WISH opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.25.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

ContextLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.