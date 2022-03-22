Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CMO Sells 23,253 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 23,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $116,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ujjwal Dhoot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,800.00.

Destination XL Group stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92.

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

