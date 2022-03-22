Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells 30,100 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $35,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 15,800 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $19,434.00.

EMAN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. 268,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eMagin Co. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $87.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. State Street Corp grew its stake in eMagin by 27,663.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,246,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 3,234,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eMagin by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

