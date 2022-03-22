Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells 9,059 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEWGet Rating) Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $366,798.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 15th, John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,729,282.15.
  • On Friday, March 4th, John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,400.00.

ONEW traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 153,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $607.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 26.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 98,533.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine (Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.