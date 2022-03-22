Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells 9,059 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $366,798.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,729,282.15.

On Friday, March 4th, John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,400.00.

ONEW traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 153,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $607.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 26.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 98,533.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

