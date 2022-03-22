Insider Selling: Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OSG stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $183.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

