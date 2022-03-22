Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Insider Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Andersons to $45.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

