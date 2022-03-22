Insider Selling: The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MOS traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.69. 815,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,880,331. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 58,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 31,619 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 69,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MOS. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

